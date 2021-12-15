Knowledge economy mission to hold job fairs for educated youth

Fairs are aimed at providing jobs to at least 10,000 people in 2022 and 20 lakh in the next five years

The activities of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission will get under way with job fairs.

On Saturday, the LBS Institute of Technology at Poojappura will organise a job fair that will provide an opportunity for educated aspirants to find suitable jobs. The fairs are aimed at providing jobs to at least 10,000 people in 2022 and 20 lakh in the next five years. The response to the district fairs will be assessed before the scheme is extended.

Job aspirants who have registered on the Kerala University of Digital Sciences’ digital workforce management system (DWMS) portal can log in and select the districts they want to attend the job fairs in. Those who are yet to register can do so on https://www.knowledgemission.kerala.gov.in and participate in the job fair and job readiness training. Those who register can select the vacancies best suited to them in the companies participating in the fairs and apply.

Free training

There will be a three-hour free training for the participants. K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) and Kudumbashree’s skill wing will organise the training.

The training will help job-seekers gain confidence, prepare them to face interviews, and develop communication skills to present their talents with clarity.

Participants who do not land jobs even after interviews will be trained to get new jobs on the basis of feedback from employers. After the district-level job fair, aspirants can also register for an online job fair in which companies from within the country and abroad will participate in the last week of January. They can also register on the Knowledge Mission website.