KNM State conference in Kozhikode to discuss superstition, drug abuse

Conference being held at a time when people are getting divided and many atrocities are being committed in the name of religion, says KNM State president

Superstition, drug abuse, religious extremism, fascism, and liberal anti-religious outlook are going to be the focus areas of the four-day State conference of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) scheduled to be held here from December 29.

KNM State president T.P. Abdullakoya Madani told the media on Saturday that the meeting would also discuss the challenges being faced by the Muslim community in the country. He pointed out that the conference was being held at a time when people were getting divided and exploited and many atrocities were being committed in the name of religion. “The KNM is of the view that religion makes humans brave on one hand and secularism makes us proud Indians on the other. Indian secularism is different from the Western notion as it recognises the need for coexistence of various religions,” he said. Mr. Madani claimed that extremism and communalism would break the trust between the people and eliminate the developments so far achieved by society.

The discussions and debates would be held at Swapna Nagari in the city. Issues such as art and culture, renaissance, ecology, migration, the problems of transgenders and their solutions, and the aspirations of the young generation would be taken up. The organisers claimed that they have invited Union and State Ministers and experts in the fields of education, history, and law and heads of other religious groups to the conference. The valedictory ceremony would be held at the Kozhikode beach on January 1.