KNM hails India’s efforts in hosting G20 summit

They also welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that there was no space for communalism in India

September 10, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State leaders of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) have hailed the country’s initiative to hold G20 summit as it will be able to spread the message of peace and tolerance across the globe, apart from facilitating the country’s further growth.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the KNM leaders said the resolutions passed at the summit would be able to uphold the message of global peace and end conflicts between countries.

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that there was no space for communalism in India, they said the spirit of the statement should be transmitted to the heads of various States to reinstate peace in all communally sensitive areas.

The KNM leaders observed that it was time for all the nations to fight communalism and terrorism for collective growth. They also pointed out that communal sentiments and racial attacks would only derail the development goals of the nations.

KNM State president T.P. Abdullakoya Madani presided over the State committee meeting. General secretary M. Mohammed Madani and other State committee leaders were also present. 

