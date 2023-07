July 17, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST - Kozhikode

A district-level convention of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) called upon all secular and democratic forces in the country to work unitedly against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which it termed was an attempt to thwart personal laws.

KNM State president T.P. Abdullakkoya Maudani inaugurated the convention which was presided over by district president C. Marakkarukutti.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT