April 22, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kazhakuttom police have arrested two persons in connection with the knife attack that left five persons injured in a beer parlour on Saturday night.

The police identified the accused as Shameem, 34, of Puthukurichy, and Anas, 22, of Kallambalam, The incident had taken place at a parlour opposite Technopark when a group led by Sreekaryam native Akbar went to celebrate his birthday. The accused persons attacked the group using a knife following a dispute.