Knanaya panel rejects Patriarch’s decision

A controversy engulfs the Malankara Syrian Knanaya Archdiocese at Chingavanam, Kottayam, after the managing committee of the Church has come out in the open against a decision of the Patriarch of Antioch to withdraw the titles of Archbishop and Chief Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in India awarded to Kuriakose Mar Severios.

In a letter on May 14, Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, had conveyed his decision to withdraw the title, awarded by his predecessor in January 10, 2007, to Mar Severios and decreed that he would henceforth be known as Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in India.

The Patriarch noted that Mar Severios ‘‘acted against the directions of the Patriarchate with regard to the transfer of some priests despite repeated verbal and written instructions and warnings.’’

However, the Knanaya managing committee has decided to retain the titles awarded to Mar Severios as per the opinion of the majority. In an online meeting of the body convened by trustee Skaria Thomas and secretary Abraham Thottathil here on Friday, it was also decided to convey to the Patriarch its protest against the decision to withdraw the titles.

Noting that the action against Mar Severios followed a complaint lodged by auxiliary Metropolitan Kurikose Mar Ivanios, the committee withdrew the division of the community into four zones.

Accordingly, the only person in charge of the entire Church will be the Chief Metropolitan while the auxiliary Metropolitans are relieved of their charges of different zones.

Not recognise

It was also decided not to recognise the Archbishop title of Metropolitan Ayub Mar Silvanos, currently the assistant Metropolitan of the Knanaya Archdiocese in charge of America, Canada, and Europe, and to boycott all auxiliary Metropolitans from all churches and functions of the community members.