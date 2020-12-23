Knanaya church terms allegations unbelievable

Terming unbelievable the allegations against Fr. Thomas Kottoor and Sr. Stephy, who have been convicted in the murder of Sister Abhaya, the Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday asserted the right of the accused to go for an appeal and prove their innocence.

“The death of Sr. Abhaya was indeed a sad and unfortunate episode. The special CBI court has found that she was murdered by Fr. Thomas Kottoor and Sr. Sephy and has awarded them life imprisonment. The allegations against them are unbelievable. However, the Knanaya Catholic Archeparchy of Kottayam honours the court order. The accused persons have the right to go for an appeal against the order and prove their innocence,” the archdiocese said in a statement.