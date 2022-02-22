K.N. Raghavan new Chairman of ISRG

In a significant achievement, K.N. Raghavan, Executive Director, Indian Rubber Board, has been elected the new Chairman of the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG), an intergovernmental organisation of natural and synthetic rubber producing and consuming countries.

Mr.Raghavan will officiate as Chairman of the group for the next two years. He will preside over the meeting of the heads of delegation scheduled for March 31 at Singapore.

India, being both a producer and a consumer of rubber, will be in a good position to protect the interests of both producers and consumers in the IRSG -the only international commodity body approved by the Common Fund for Commodities for development financing in the rubber sector.

Apart from collecting and disseminating statistics on the production, consumption and trade in rubber, the group provides its member governments a forum for discussion on matters affecting the world rubber industry and acts as a government-industry interface, an official statement said.