K.N. Balagopal writes to Union Railway Minister

September 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

Letter was written demanding the scheduling of train services on the Kollam-Sengottai rail route as per the passengers’ convenience.

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding that train services on the Kollam-Sengottai rail route be scheduled as per the convenience of passengers.

“While the number of coaches for the trains currently operating on the route should be increased, cancelled train number 06659/06660 should be restored. The timings should be convenient for the passengers and Mayiladuturai- Sengottai  Express should be extended to Kollam,” said the letter.

Other demands include a Tirunelveli-Mangaluru special weekly train, rescheduling the timings of the Kollam-Chennai Egmore and Madurai-Punalur services and the launch of Sabarimala special services. Complaints of a passenger collective were also considered while approaching the Union Minister.

