HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

K.N. Balagopal writes to Union Railway Minister

Letter was written demanding the scheduling of train services on the Kollam-Sengottai rail route as per the passengers’ convenience.

September 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding that train services on the Kollam-Sengottai rail route be scheduled as per the convenience of passengers.

“While the number of coaches for the trains currently operating on the route should be increased, cancelled train number 06659/06660 should be restored. The timings should be convenient for the passengers and Mayiladuturai- Sengottai  Express should be extended to Kollam,” said the letter.

Other demands include a Tirunelveli-Mangaluru special weekly train, rescheduling the timings of the Kollam-Chennai Egmore and Madurai-Punalur services and the launch of Sabarimala special services. Complaints of a passenger collective were also considered while approaching the Union Minister.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.