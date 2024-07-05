ADVERTISEMENT

KMTA to ready smart parking lots, dedicated app under ₹4.20-crore project

Published - July 05, 2024 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

KMTA identifies 41 parking areas owned by government agencies in the Greater Kochi area; project to be implemented by December with the help of funds sanctioned by CSML

John L. Paul

The traffic police and the Kochi Corporation remain mute spectators, even as illegally parked two-wheelers, cars, and display boards obstruct safe and free movement of pedestrians, in most parts of the city. A scene from Menaka Junction on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) has identified 41 parking areas owned by government agencies in the Greater Kochi area to be converted into smart parking lots.

This will be in addition to a dedicated app to help motorists identify the lots and check out the availability of parking space in those lots where a total of 1,500 vehicles can be parked. The project will be implemented by December with the help of ₹4.20 crore sanctioned by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). Parking spaces in privately lands too will be used, if needed, it is learnt.

“Plots and pay-and-park grounds owned by Kochi Metro Rail Limited [KMRL], Greater Cochin Development Authority [GCDA], Kochi Corporation and Goshree Islands Development Authority [GIDA], that are being used as parking lots and also those that could be used for the purpose, will be developed as smart parking lots. This will also cover parking space of Kochi metro stations. Motorists will be able to verify online the availability of vacant slots and reserve them on paying the fee online. Those who do not opt for the online option too will be able to use these parking lots. The proposed scheme will be a win-win for motorists who often end up parking beside roads and even on footpaths, for want of pay-and-park lots in the city and its suburbs and uncertainty about the availability of parking space in the vicinity, and also for operators of these lots who can be assured of optimal use of space,” said sources.

The ₹4.20-crore project cost is inclusive of the operation and maintenance expense for a two-year period, of CCTVs, parking-management equipment such as boom barriers and allied infrastructure.

Civic agencies, traffic police, Motor Vehicles department (MVD) and residents’ associations have been seeking more pay-and-park lots in the city, considering wanton obstructive parking by different types of vehicles on roads and footpaths.

