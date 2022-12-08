KMTA board mulls delegating select powers to Mayor

December 08, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Stung by criticism from various quarters for not getting its act together two years since its formation, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), the first such body in India with legislative backing, is contemplating delegating some of its powers to the Mayor, who is a member on the board.

This is in the wake of apprehension that the Transport Minister and senior officials, all based in Thiruvananthapuram, are hardly available to look into the transportation woes of Kochi. That the Mayor can convene/attend KMTA meetings at short notice, and that he is better versed with civic issues, are the other reasons for the move, it is learnt.

The KMTA board meeting was held here on December 3. On his part, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the agency too must be delegated powers, including use of funds up to a certain limit for projects that need urgent attention, sources said.

Goshree buses

Another issue that figured at the meeting was the long-overdue city entry of private buses from Goshree Islands. “It is encountering more procedural hassles than expected, and the existing private bus operators in the city too must be heard to prevent them from approaching the court. The KMTA alone cannot take a final call on it since aspects like averting clash of bus timings must be addressed,” the sources added.

Manpower shortage

The acute shortage of manpower that the KMTA has been facing too came in for mention, with the body being left with just the CEO after two technical experts went on leave. The body must be able to mobilise funds and post adequate number of experts, rather than wait on end for the nod of the Finance department to get manpower. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) too can extend support to the KMTA, considering that they too have a major stake in the city’s transportation network, the sources said.

Innumerable issues, including the lack of a parking policy, the need to rationalise bus routes, and steps to ensure pedestrian safety remain unfulfilled, with the State government dilly-dallying on appointing experts or sanctioning their appointment on contract basis.