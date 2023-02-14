HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMSCL told to make available typhoid vaccine through Karunya pharmacy

February 14, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) has been directed to make typhoid vaccine available through Karunya pharmacy outlets.

Typhoid vaccination was made mandatory for food handlers under the Food Safety and Standards Act in 2011. However, the vaccine was not made available by KMSCL as it was not included in the Essential Medicines List.

Now that the State is implementing food safety regulations strictly, directions have been given to KMSCL to make available typhoid vaccine at the lowest price possible, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.