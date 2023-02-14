KMSCL told to make available typhoid vaccine through Karunya pharmacy

February 14, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) has been directed to make typhoid vaccine available through Karunya pharmacy outlets.

Typhoid vaccination was made mandatory for food handlers under the Food Safety and Standards Act in 2011. However, the vaccine was not made available by KMSCL as it was not included in the Essential Medicines List.

Now that the State is implementing food safety regulations strictly, directions have been given to KMSCL to make available typhoid vaccine at the lowest price possible, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George said here on Tuesday.