KMSCL to give drug purchase orders to KSDP

Kerala State Medical Services Corporation Ltd. (KMSCL) will give drug purchase orders to the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) ahead of completing tender norms and giving purchase orders to other pharma companies. At least 50% of the drugs produced by the KSDP will be reserved for purchase by the KMSCL with the appropriate price margin. This was decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. Mr. Vijayan said the government’s policy was to protect the public sector and that the KSDP’s improved performance had a lot to do with that policy.

