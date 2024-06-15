KMRL urged to ensure structural integrity of metro stations

Shortly after ‘cracks’ were detected at the base of girders and beams of the Elamkulam metro station on June 12 (Wednesday), demand is rife that Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) take steps to ensure the structural integrity of all stations in the Aluva-MG Road-Thripunithura metro corridor.

The damage to the structure had necessitated the chipping away of worn-off parts of concrete from multiple areas, exposing the steel rods within. KMRL had on Thursday entrusted the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) to do a safety audit of all the 24 metro stations to shed light on structural-safety issues, if any, of the stations. It also launched an internal inquiry on how cracks developed on the concrete. “The metro agency must take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents since the capital-intensive metro viaduct and stations ought to last a century,” said Antony Asanparambil, chairman of Maradu municipality.

“Based on my experience in executing civil works, I can say that KMRL ought to have ensured that there is adequate layer of concrete around the steel rods to prevent rusting due to percolation of water. Such instances of cracks on concrete structures are rare in metro rail systems. Once vulnerable portions are chipped away and repaired, the metro agency could consider applying rubberised, epoxy paints over them so that water is not absorbed. This will help protect their structural integrity since they have to overcome humid, rainy and hot weather,” he added.

Meanwhile, metro sources said many steel rods got exposed after the outer layer of vulnerable areas of concrete was chipped away. “There is no cause for concern, and patch works are being done. The inquiry that has been ordered will shed light on how to prevent such issues and whether rains or any structural defect was the cause. It has not been decided as yet to rope in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which executed the phase-one metro works,” they added.