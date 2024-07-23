ADVERTISEMENT

KMRL to hold stakeholder consultation meeting today

Published - July 23, 2024 09:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will organise a stakeholder consultation meeting between 11 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ernakulam Town Hall as part of readying an updated Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Kochi. The State government had entrusted the metro agency with the task of preparing the CMP for areas coming under the Greater Cochin Development Authority and the Goshree Islands Development Authority.

The CMP is a visionary document to present a strategy for short-, medium- and long-term developments to improve accessibility and mobility for residents of the region. Such a document is also needed to take up further extensions of the Kochi metro, says a release.

