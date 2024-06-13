KMRL to go ahead with Bliss City project in Kakkanad

After years of uncertainty, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to implement the Bliss City project on a 17.40-acre plot in Kakkanad to garner alternative revenue for the metro’s operation and maintenance.

It has appointed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) as the implementing agency for the project, following which a memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed between the two agencies.

M. Ramachandran, who had served as Union Urban Development Secretary, had said that the ideal ratio between income from fare and non-fare revenue (from real estate development, advertisements etc.) was 60:40.

The metro’s loss in the 2022-23 fiscal was estimated at ₹335 crore. Attributing the inclusion of the loan-repayment component as among the reasons for the daily loss hovering at approximately ₹1 crore, official sources said mobilising alternative revenue from non-fare avenues was crucial to lessen the revenue-expenditure gap.

“It is here that real estate projects like Bliss City are relevant. As per the plan, the NBCC will carry out a feasibility study for the project by September, and it will be vetted by a committee within KMRL. The preparation of a detailed project report [DPR] will follow. Our director board ought to then approve the DPR, following which entrepreneurs will be invited to invest in the project,” said metro sources.

Commercial (office/retail) spaces, residential spaces, or a combination of both in accordance with development norms have been envisaged in the project. An empowered committee chaired by KMRL Managing Director and comprising three members from KMRL and two from the NBCC would monitor the project’s implementation and approve the design, changes in design, estimates, deviations, price escalation if any, and unit lease prices of built-up areas (BUAs), they added.

The empowered committee would take a call on meeting the cost of the project from lease of residential BUAs, mortgaging of land parcels, other viable means, or a combination thereof. Based on the approved development plan and cost revenue plan, the NBCC would prepare further detailed estimates, architectural design and drawings and also service drawings, to execute the project, it is learnt.

