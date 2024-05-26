KMRL to construct alternative terminal at Vypeen to berth SWTD ferries

With commuters and others demanding a safe distance between ferry terminals of the Water Metro and Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD) at Vypeen, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has decided to construct an alternative terminal to berth ferries operated by the SWTD.

The ferries operated by the two agencies are now berthed very close to each other since their respective terminals are located next to the other at Vypeen, where ferries still enjoy sound patronage even after the commissioning of the trio of Goshree bridges in 2004. A pair of ro-ro ferries operated by the Kochi Corporation too are berthed in the limited berthing space available a little away from the two terminals.

Water metro sources said the agency was willing to ready floating pontoons as well (as in all Water Metro terminals), since it would enable safe embarking and disembarking of passengers, irrespective of high or low tide.

A. Premanand, a regular traveller in the Ernakulam-Vypeen route, said the two ferry terminals at Vypeen were built alarmingly close to each other, in an area near the sea mouth having strong undercurrents. “Commuters and ferry crew cited instances of near misses involving ferries operated by the two agencies. They cited the need for at least 30-m gap between the two terminals, especially since the ro-ro terminal is located a stone’s throw away,” he added.

Seeking a ferry terminal near Goshree Junction which borders the Kalamukku fishing harbour and the fish-vending hub, Francis Chammany, president of Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers’ Association, said it would benefit a few thousand more commuters every day. “This would in turn also enable ferry commuters to board buses to any destination from the junction.”

