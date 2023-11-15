KMRL opens ‘Metro Connect’ experience centre

November 15, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - KOCHI

The Kochi metro’s experience centre was inaugurated at JLN Station, Kaloor, on Tuesday by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) managing director Loknath Behera in the presence of actor Aswathy Sreekanth.

Commuters and others can visit the centre which has been named ‘Metro Connect’ to get clarity on travel passes and other schemes and to clarify doubts about the organisation of events at metro stations.

They can also get information on commercial spaces available at metro stations, mobile QR ticket, Kochi 1 card, and discount fare schemes. The Metro Connect counter will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Details can also be had over phone - 0484 2846777 - or e-mail ce.centre@kmrl.co.in. Trip-related complaints can be made at 1800 425 0355.

Children’s Day

Students of Najath Public School staged arts events at the Edappally metro station on Tuesday on the occasion of Children’s Day.

In addition, free blood tests were done at all metro stations on the day in connection with World Diabetes Day. The day also saw children who had undergone organ transplant travel in Water Metro ferries, an event organised by Heart Care Foundation. Cardiac surgeon Dr. Jose Chacko Periapuram and Heart Care Foundation trustee Dr. Jacob Abraham accompanied the children in the ferries.