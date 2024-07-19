KMML turns by-product into bricks that can be used in construction

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has started converting iron oxide, a by-product generated during the production of titanium dioxide, into bricks that can be used for construction work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Standard-size bricks will be manufactured in the first stage and the environment department of the company is in charge of the diversification. Around 8 lakh bricks will be manufactured initially and they will be used for various construction activities within the KMML. Iron oxide bricks can also be used for wall construction, beautification works in various plants and garden designing. Managing Director P. Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the brick manufacturing unit on Friday.

The R&D wing of the KMML had developed a technique to convert iron oxide slurry into usable iron products. The company had huge quantities of slurry stored in lined ponds and acid leak had earlier caused serious concerns about soil and groundwater pollution. The National Green Tribunal had instructed the KMML to come up with both short- and long-term measures to address the issue and present the plan to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) for approval and further directions.

Using the new technique, iron was separated from iron oxide to make iron sinters and the first bath was sent to Kalliyath TMT. Five tonnes of sinters that can be used instead of iron ore to make TMT bars were sent from the company to Kalliyath TMT. The consignment was used to make TMT rods and iron bars. “Iron was extracted from iron oxide with the help of a technique we developed and the third phase of its trial is currently underway at the company. Further research in this area is going on. The iron oxide produced as part of the production process is currently stored in large ponds. New technologies and diversification will help solve the environmental problems caused by iron oxide,” said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.