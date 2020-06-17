KMML told to comply with stop memo

Alappuzha

17 June 2020 22:41 IST

Purakkad grama panchayat had refrained it from mineral sand mining at Thottappally pozhi

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order directing Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) to comply with the stop memo issued by the Purakkad grama panchayat, which refrained it from mineral sand mining at the Thottappally pozhi.

The court refused to quash the stop memo issued by the local body on June 1.

