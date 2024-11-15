KMML to plant tree saplings on land used for mining

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) will launch Punarjani Pachathuruthu, a green initiative as part of its commitment to environmental restoration and combating climate change.

The initiative, being implemented in coordination with the Haritha Keralam Mission, aims to cultivate 30 acres of land previously used for mining. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the project on Saturday. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, will preside over the function. N.K. Premachandran, MP, will the chief guest on the occasion.

It is for the first time in the State that the Haritha Keralam Mission is converting a land used for mining into a green island. As part of the project, the soil of the mined land will be prepared using coir pith and leaf litter before planting saplings. Experts from the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Palode have conducted a study to select suitable tree saplings for this project and most are endangered plant species.

In addition, high-yielding cashew saplings suitable for the region, procured from the Kerala State Agency for the expansion of Cashew Cultivation (KSACC), and saplings of various native trees will also be planted.

District Collector N. Devidas, block panchayat president Sathosh Thuppassery, Panmana grama panchayat president I. Jayachitra, district panchayat member C.P. Sudhish Kumar, KMML managing director V. Pradeepkumar and Navakeralam Karma Padhathi (NKP) assistant coordinator T.P. Sudhakaran will attend the inauguration.