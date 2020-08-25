KMML to extend organic farming to 50 more acres

Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) will extend organic farming to 50 more acres of land as part of efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in food production.
Thalir, a project launched in connection with Subhiksha Keralam, the State’s comprehensive food security programme, will have a range of crops, along with a Miyawaki fruit garden. The KMML had started integrated paddy farming on 7.5 acres of fallow land earlier.
‘Onam’ to be cultivated
While string beans, okra, tomato, chilli, eggplant, spinach and ivy gourd are among the vegetables that will be cultivated, Onam, a seed variety developed by the Onattukara Regional Agricultural Research Station, will be used for paddy farming. The Miyawaki forest has been conceived as a project to lower carbon emissions and reduce pollution. The KMML has opted for a Miyawaki forest full of fruit-bearing trees, and according to officials it serves the purpose along with ensuring an income.
Pest control
Only organic methods are used in the farms and agro-ecological engineering has been adopted as a method for pest control. Hybrid marigold plants have been used as a trap crop around the paddy farm to protect them from pests. Aquaculture is also part of Thalir and at present the KMML has opted for some widely farmed varieties, including nutter and Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT).
