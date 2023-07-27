ADVERTISEMENT

KMML produces iron sinters from byproduct

July 27, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

First load of iron sinters produced sent to Kalliyath TMT. Five tonnes of iron sinters produced in existing plant on experimental basis. 

The Hindu Bureau

The research and development (R&D) wing of the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has developed a technique to separate iron from iron oxide and the first load of iron sinters produced has been sent to Kalliyath TMT.

A byproduct generated during the production of titanium dioxide, five tonnes of iron sinters have been sent from the company during the first phase. They have been produced in the company’s existing plant on an experimental basis after successfully testing the product.

The sinters can be used instead of iron ore to make TMT bars. The flag-off of the first load has been done by Managing Director J. Chandrabose and the company has applied for a patent for the technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The iron oxide produced as part of titanium dioxide production process is now stored in large ponds. The company currently has huge quantities of slurry stored in lined ponds and the accumulation of hazardous waste can be prevented through the process. With the implementation of the new technology, the KMML will be able to solve the environmental problems caused by ion oxide while generating revenue for the company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US