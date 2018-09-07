KMML land: HC seeks govt view

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the views of the State government in response to a writ petition seeking a directive to acquire the property affected by the pollution from the Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML)’s unit, Chavara, in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The petition was filed by Shamsudeen Karunagapally. According to him, the surrounding environs of the company were totally polluted by the seepage of effluents from the company's factory.

As a result, the government decided to acquire the pollution affected land as a short cut method to absolve itself of the legal responsibility to redeem the damage caused to the environment and ecology.

In fact, administrative sanction had already been given for the acquirement of 180.84 acres of land affected by pollution for the establishment of a Mineral Development Complex.

The petitioner pointed out that the Right to Fair Compensation Act prescribed a detailed procedure for identification of persons, who are required to be rehabilitated and resettled in other areas, and for individual rehabilitation and resettlement awards to be passed in their favour.

These rights of rehabilitation and resettlement, conferred on the landless poor, artisans could be easily denied if the entire land was purchased on a negotiation basis, rather than under the Act.

The petitioner, therefore, wanted the Kerala High court to declare that the government was bound to acquire the property by taking recourse to the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.