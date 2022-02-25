KMML, KSRTC join hands to set a model

First PSU in State to tie up with KSRTC to operate staff buses

When Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) commissioned the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to operate its staff transportation services, there were mixed sentiments.

But allaying all apprehensions, six buses from Karunagapally depot station on KMML compound are operating a string of services picking up and dropping staff for various shifts.

“We have been providing conveyance for around 20 years and earlier we used to engage private operators. At first, we were a little hesitant and opted for a trial period of one month in December 2021, which was extended for one more month. When we found the service good and hassle-free, a contract for six months was signed in February. Around 1,000 employees depend on the service and I think we are the first PSU in Kerala to tie up with KSRTC,” says Roby Idicula, DGM (Materials), KMML.

KMML offers staff transportation to six main routes that include Kollam city, Kollam railway station, Mevaram, Bharanikavu, Puthiyakavu and Kayamkulam. These are points most accessible to the staff, including those travelling from nearby districts such as Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha.

The schedule depends on the shifts and the first bus arrives with its passengers before 6 a.m. shift. The general shift starts at 9 a.m. followed by two other shifts at 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“The first service drops the workers for 6 a.m. shift and picks up those who have completed the night shift.” While most services drop the employees near punching area, one bus operates up to the mineral separation unit located near the seashore nearly 2 km far from the KMML entrance.

All buses, including two low floor AC buses, ply with ‘KMML Special Service’ boards and operate exclusively. All the buses are in good condition and there is also a backup plan to address emergencies.

If a bus breaks down on the way, the KSRTC staff on board will coordinate with the depot and make arrangements to pick up the passengers. So far, there has been no complaints and according to the staff, the service exceeded their expectations.

“It is profitable for the KSRTC and we have offered the service without disturbing our routine schedule. Our CMD had held discussions with KMML officials before starting the service and it is providing us a good and steady revenue,” says C.K. Ratnakaran, assistant transport officer, KSRTC.