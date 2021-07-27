KMML hikes liquid oxygen production to 9 tonnes a day

A 70-TPD oxygen plant inaugurated in October, 2020 at Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. at Chavara.

KOLLAM

27 July 2021 23:11 IST

It has supplied 1,550 tonnes of oxygen for medical purpose

In a bid to strengthen its support to the health sector, Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has increased the production of liquid oxygen.

The company’s new oxygen plant with a capacity of 70 tonnes per day (TPD) was inaugurated in October, 2020 and it has been providing oxygen to meet the medical needs of the State ever since. The ₹50-crore plant produces 63 tonnes of oxygen, 70 tonnes of nitrogen and 7 tonnes of liquefied oxygen every day.

With this, the company has become self-reliant in oxygen production and so far, the KMML has supplied around 1,550 tonnes of oxygen for medical purpose. The company has now increased its production from 7 TPD to 9 TPD considering the high demand for oxygen due to COVID-19.

Treatment centre

The KMML had earlier set up a special second-line treatment centre with oxygen supply in the district. The facility at Government Higher Secondary School, Chavara, has a total of 853 oxygen beds. The company is still maintaining it though the number of patients has come down. The oxygen to the centre is provided directly, through a pipeline from the KMML oxygen plant. The distance between KMML and the school is 700 m and it is for the first time that a Public Sector Unit under the State government is offering such a facility.