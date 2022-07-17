KMML hands over dividend to CM

Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has handed over the dividend for the 2021-22 to the State government.

A cheque of ₹9,27,98,160 was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Industries Minister P. Rajeev and Suman Billa, KMML chairman and Principal Secretary. KMML managing director J. Chandrabose was present on the occasion. The PSU had hit an all-time record in production, marketing and profit in 2021-22 fiscal. While the company sold 32,800-tonne products, the total turnover touched ₹1,058 crore with a profit of ₹310.5 crore. This is the highest profit and turnover in the history of KMML. During the period, the company also made an all-time record in Beneficiated Ilmenite (Synthetic Rutile) production, used for manufacturing titanium dioxide, its flagship product. While 44,900 tonne of synthetic rutile was produced, a total of 6,500-tonne sillimanite was extracted at the Mineral Separation Unit setting another record. Titanium dioxide production, during the period, was the highest in last 11 years while marketing of titanium tetrachloride (Tickle) also touched a record by selling 5,922 tonne.