KMML hands over dividend of ₹6.18 crore to govt. 

August 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has handed over ₹6.18 crore as dividend for 2022-23 to the State government. The amount was handed over to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Suman Billa, KMML chairman and managing director J. Chandrabose in the presence of Industries Minister P. Rajeeve. While KMML earned a profit of ₹106 crore, its turnover was ₹896.4 crore. A profit of ₹89 crore achieved in 2022-23 is the highest in the history of the mineral separation unit. The profit of the unit was only 17.6 crore in 2021-22 while 64 crore earned 11 years ago in 2011-12 was the highest profit so far.

Apart from this, the company registered a record in production and marketing of sillimanite. The company produced 8,855 tonnes of sillimanite and sold 8,230 tonnes. The plant upgradation carried out in in 2019 helped the mineral separation unit to achieve better performance.

KMML had implanted froth floatation, a modern system for separating individual minerals from the sand and commissioned advanced sillimanite recovery system. After the government directly intervened and sourced mineral sand from Thottapalli, issues related to the shortage of raw material were addressed leading to increased production.

The Minister had held discussions and resolved issues related to mineral separation unit in mining areas such as Kovilthottam and Ponmana. Employees from these areas were appointed as direct contract employees of the company on a rotational basis without the contractor. A total of 783 people were appointed as direct contract employees, resolving the labour problems in the mining sector.

