KMML hands over ₹1.75 crore for welfare activities in mining sector

July 01, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML) has handed over ₹1.75 crore for welfare activities in the mining sector.

As a part of this, managing director J. Chandrabose on Saturday handed over ₹37.5 lakh as KMML’s share in the Mining Area Welfare Board Fund to District Collector Afsana Parveen. It is the allocation of the company for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The company had earlier paid ₹1.4 crore to the Mineral Foundation Fund as royalty. Moreover, the company has been contributing ₹18.75 lakh to the Mining Area Welfare Board every year along with the royalty share to the District Mineral Foundation Fund and National Mineral Exploration Fund. The company spends around ₹3 crore every year for CSR activities.

