KMML gets ₹105-crore contract from Navy

July 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML), a State Public Sector Unit, has secured a contract worth ₹105 crore from the defence sector. The Indian Navy gave the KMML the order for titanium sponge for the manufacturing of various components. The order is for a total of 650 tonnes of material of various grades and is spread over a duration of five years.

Early in January, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had held talks with senior officials from the Navy exploring the possibilities of using the material. Following this, a working group was formed for the purpose. Last month, Navy officials visited the KMML’s Titanium Sponge Plant at Chavara in Kollam, after which discussions were also held with the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB), leading to finalising of the deal.

Mr. Rajeeve said that possibilities have opened up for more orders from the defence sector for the KMML.