KMML and FACT shares energy awards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 December 2020 21:08 IST

The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML), Kollam, and FACT Udyogamandal, shared the Kerala State Energy Conservation Awards 2020 in the ‘Large-scale energy consumer category’.

The award, determined by the State-Level Monitoring Committee for Energy Conservation in Kerala, carries a cash prize of ₹50,000 each.

In the medium-scale energy consumers category, Milma’s Malabar Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (MRCMPU), won the award and cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

In the small-scale energy consumers category, Keya Foods International Pvt Ltd, Alappuzha, won the award, which carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. In the ‘buildings category’, Christ College, Irinjalakuda, won the award and cash prize of ₹1 lakh. The ₹1 lakh award was won by the Kanakkary grama panchayat, Kottayam, in the ‘institutions and organisations’ category.

J.S. Sonu, Usha Bhavanam, North Mynagappally, Kollam, won the award in the individual category. He has also won a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Altogether, 61 applications were received and the total savings in electricity and oil by the applicants were calculated to be 66.4165 million units and 2,94,505 litres respectively.