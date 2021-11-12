KMJ hands over houses to Kavalappara victims

MALAPPURAM

12 November 2021 22:21 IST

The Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) on Friday handed over a dozen-odd houses it constructed for the victims of the Kavalappara landslip disaster of 2019.

KMJ president Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar inaugurated 12 houses at Kavalappara and two in neighbouring places.

The houses were completed with the help of the Indian/Islamic Cultural Foundation (ICF) Gulf Council. The KMJ has also set up a cultural centre and a drinking water scheme at Kavalappara.

KMJ State general secretary Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function. He also gave away the keys of the houses.

P.V. Anvar, MLA, inaugurated the function. ICF national president Sayed Habeeb Koya Thangal, Islamic scholars Aboo Hanifal Faizi, Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi and Wandoor Abdurahman Faizi, and

District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy spoke.