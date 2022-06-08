KMC wants Modi to end silence

The Kerala Muslim Conference (KMC) demanded here on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi end his silence on the controversy stirred up by the derogatory statements of former BJP spokespersons against Prophet Mohammed. The KMC asked Mr. Modi to make the country’s stand clear on the issue, especially in the wake of the backlash India was facing from many Muslim countries. A meeting of the KMC condemned the denigrating statements against Prophet Mohammed. It demanded that none should be permitted to destablise the country. KMC convener A.K. Sultan presided over the meeting.