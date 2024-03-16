KMB invites EOI for passenger ship service to Gulf from Kerala

March 16, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) has invited expression of interest (EOI) from firms for starting a passenger ship service to Gulf countries from Kerala.

Firms with expertise in operating passenger ships, cruises, vessels, and inland vessels can apply.

The sea route between West Asia and Kerala has always been a prominent mode of trade and passenger transit. West Asia, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council region, has a substantial Indian diaspora presence, and Kerala, in particular, stands out with a significant expatriate community.

Frequent travel between the home State and the GCC region is common among Indians, including non-resident Keralites. This has resulted in a spike in airfares, particularly during the peak season, with ticket rates going beyond ₹50,000 in the recent past. Providing a cost-effective and convenient option can create a competitive edge against exorbitant airline charges, especially during peak seasons.

By facilitating seamless transportation between these destinations, the KMB aims to unlock new avenues for economic growth, cultural exchange, and tourism development and meet the travel needs of non-resident Keralites, says the KMB. The due date for submission of EOI is April 22.

