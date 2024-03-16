GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KMB invites EOI for passenger ship service to Gulf from Kerala

March 16, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) has invited expression of interest (EOI) from firms for starting a passenger ship service to Gulf countries from Kerala.

Firms with expertise in operating passenger ships, cruises, vessels, and inland vessels can apply.

The sea route between West Asia and Kerala has always been a prominent mode of trade and passenger transit. West Asia, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council region, has a substantial Indian diaspora presence, and Kerala, in particular, stands out with a significant expatriate community.

Frequent travel between the home State and the GCC region is common among Indians, including non-resident Keralites. This has resulted in a spike in airfares, particularly during the peak season, with ticket rates going beyond ₹50,000 in the recent past. Providing a cost-effective and convenient option can create a competitive edge against exorbitant airline charges, especially during peak seasons.

By facilitating seamless transportation between these destinations, the KMB aims to unlock new avenues for economic growth, cultural exchange, and tourism development and meet the travel needs of non-resident Keralites, says the KMB. The due date for submission of EOI is April 22. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.