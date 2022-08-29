KMAT answer key published

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the answer key of KMAT 2022 (second session), the computer-based examination for admission to the MBA course that was held on Sunday, on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Complaints regarding the answer key may be forwarded to the CEE along with supporting documents and fee at the rate of ₹100 per question by way of a demand draft drawn in favour of the CEE payable at Thiruvananthapuram by post or hand delivery so as to reach the office on or before 2 p.m. on September 2. Details can be obtained by contacting helpline number: 0471-2525300.