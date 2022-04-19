KMAT-2022 on May 7
Applications have been invited for the online entrance examination for the MBA course, Kerala Management Aptitude Test, first session of (KMAT-2022). The exam (computer-based test) will be conducted at centres across districts on May 7. Candidates seeking admission to the course can apply online through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. The last date for accepting applications is April 21.
