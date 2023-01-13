ADVERTISEMENT

KMA annual convention gets under way

January 13, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy at the inauguration of the two-day annual management convention organised by the Kerala Management Association in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

 

The two-day annual management convention organised by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) got under way here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the convention, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy said a sense of direction was important in personal and official lives. Society should change in step with the changes in technology, and the government intended to make a complete shift to digitisation by ending paper files in the next three months, he added.  

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Holdings, spoke of the need to review regulations in keeping with emerging technologies. KMA president L. Nirmala presided over the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US