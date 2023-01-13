HamberMenu
KMA annual convention gets under way

January 13, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary V.P. Joy at the inauguration of the two-day annual management convention organised by the Kerala Management Association in Kochi on Thursday.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy at the inauguration of the two-day annual management convention organised by the Kerala Management Association in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

 

The two-day annual management convention organised by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) got under way here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the convention, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy said a sense of direction was important in personal and official lives. Society should change in step with the changes in technology, and the government intended to make a complete shift to digitisation by ending paper files in the next three months, he added.  

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Holdings, spoke of the need to review regulations in keeping with emerging technologies. KMA president L. Nirmala presided over the function.

