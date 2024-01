January 30, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Kerala Congress (M) on Tuesday observed the K.M. Mani remembrance day through a series of charity initiatives. In Pathanamathitta, Akeeraman Kalidasa Bhattathiri inaugurated the district-level function. Cherian Polachirakkal, KC(M) Pathanamathitta district president, presided. In Kottayam, CPI(M) State committee member K. Anil Kumar inaugurated the distribution of meals to inmates of Shanthi Bhavan at Muttambalam. Senior KC(M) leaders were present.