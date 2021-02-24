K.M. Mani gets memorial in Pala

KOTTAYAM

24 February 2021 20:01 IST

About two years after his death, Kerala Congress (M) founder leader K.M. Mani has finally got a memorial in Pala, the Assembly constituency he had represented for five decades.

At a function on Wednesday, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan unveiled a 8.5-feet statue of the late leader at the heart of Pala Town. Mar Jacob Muricken, Auxiliary bishop of the Pala diocese, KC(M) chairman Jose K. Mani, CPI(M) district secretary V.N. Vasavan were present.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan described Mani as one among a few political leaders who could set up a seat of his own in the State's political landscape. “The qualities that he had exhibited as a visionary leader also helped him give shape to a new ideology of his own. As a politician, he was nothing less than textbook for all of us,” he said.