January 30, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The K.M. Mani Centre for Budget Research and CMS College Commerce (self-financing) department are jointly organising a dissertation presentation competition. Students, teachers and research scholars can take part in the competition. Winners will receive the K.M. Mani Memorial Ever Rolling Trophy, along with a cash award of ₹18,000 and certificates. The deadline for the abstract submission is February 21. For more information, contact: 8606408386 or mail to kmmanicbr@gmail.com.