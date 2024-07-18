ADVERTISEMENT

KM Basheer case: Sriram Venkitaraman fails to turn up at the court

Published - July 18, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman failed to turn up at the court despite being summoned in connection with the death of journalist K.M. Basheer for the fourth time on Thursday.

Mr. Venkitaraman had been directed to appear before the Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Judge 1 Anilkumar K.P. to present the defence arguments prior to the framing of charges against the accused. The defence counsel attributed the officer’s absence to his official commitments.

The court has posted the case for hearing next on August 16.

