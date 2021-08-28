KLSA seeks COVID-19 control measures at Assembly complex

The Kerala Legislature Secretariat Association (KLSA) has demanded urgent COVID-19 management measures at the Legislature Secretariat saying that several members of the staff had tested positive following the recently concluded second session of the 15th Kerala Assembly.

Tested positive

In a letter to the Secretary, Kerala Assembly, on Friday, association president B. Reji and general secretary Anwar Sultan M.S. said that several of the staff and their family members had tested positive.

Although KLSA had brought the matter to the notice of the authorities, effective measures were not taken, they alleged.

KLSA has urged the Assembly authorities to put off all activities including the meetings of the Assembly committees for the next two weeks and initiate urgent COVID-19 management measures.

The Secretary, Kerala Assembly, refuted the claim that a large number of the Assembly staff had tested positive following the second session.

Claim refuted

Over 1,750 people work at the Legislature Secretariat and only two persons had tested positive for COVID-19 in the tests carried out after the session, the Secretary said in a statement.

The Assembly session had concluded on August 13 after meeting for 17 days.