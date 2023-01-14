KLIBF provides a valuable platform and level-playing field for small publishers

January 14, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

T.M. Ramachandran remembers the day a few years ago when he walked into a big literary festival with a few books to sell from his fledgling publication, only to be denied permission.

Sitting at the stall of his publishing house ‘Eye Books’, at the week-long Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) on the Assembly premises on Saturday, he says such a platform that is open to all is a great opportunity for smaller publishers like his.

“We are a very small publisher with around 200 titles over six years of existence. Everything from the editing to packing of the book cartons are done by me and my partner P.M. Deepa. Now, we have a couple of people as supporting staff. In the months before coming here, we were struggling financially. But, the support from the public that we got here gave us a lot of courage to go forward, although the profits are not huge. Both ruling and Opposition MLAs also visited the stalls and supported us in all the ways they could. It is important that such events are organised annually because it would aid smaller publishers to survive,” says Mr. Ramachandran.

Among the more than 100 publishers who have set up their stalls all around the outer corridor of the Kerala Assembly complex, a majority are smaller publishers, who, despite having interesting titles in their catalogues, often struggle to get the necessary exposure or even stay afloat in a market dominated by the bigwigs.

A.M. Basheer, Secretary of the Kerala Legislative Assembly as well as a writer, tells The Hindu that when the planning began for the KLIBF, to mark the centenary celebrations of the Assembly Library, it was decided that the smaller publishers should have a level-playing field along with the established ones.

“Speaker A.N. Shamseer was of the opinion that the struggling publishers should also benefit from this festival. When the auction for the stalls started, it was ensured that even established publishers would get a limited number of stalls so that we can accommodate a large number of small publishers, for whom this would be a useful platform. The rent was also reduced to ₹8,000 for a big stall and ₹6,000 for a small stall for the whole week. The allotment of stalls was done transparently by drawing lots in everyone’s presence. Although sales were low initially for the small publishers, it has now picked up well with huge crowds turning up. The Assembly Library is also buying books from all of the publishers for our collection. So, no publisher would go back from here without a profit,” says Mr. Basheer.

The institutions that are making their purchases at the fair have also been asked to give equal consideration to the small publishers. The State Library Council’s book festivals and initiatives like the Krithi International Book Festival, organised by the Sahithya Pravarthaka Cooperative Society (SPCS), have been a mainstay for these publishers. The other opportunities for sales are mostly the small-scale book release events of their new titles or through online, where also the market is ruled by the giants.