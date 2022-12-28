ADVERTISEMENT

KLF to offer an enriching experience this time

December 28, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 500 people from 12 countries expected to attend the literature fest

The Hindu Bureau

From Nobel laureates to Booker Prize winning writers, and senior politicians to historians, journalists, and other cultural activists, the sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), scheduled to be held here next month, is expected to offer an enriching experience.

The organisers said on Wednesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would open the four-day event on January 12. The festival could not be organised in 2021 and 2022 owing to the pandemic.

Around 500 people from 12 countries are expected to attend the event to be held in six venues spread across the Kozhikode beach. They include Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, Booker Prize winners Shehan Karunatilaka and Gitanjali Shree, writer Jeffrey Archer, journalists P. Sainath and Barkha Dutt, historians Ramachandra Guha, William Darymple, and Manu S. Pillai, and writers T. Padmanabhan, K. Satchidanandan, M. Mukundan, and K.R. Meera.

Musicians Shahabaz Aman, Sameer Binsi, and Kottakkal Madhu will present concerts. A film festival will be held as a mark of respect to Satyajit Ray, whose birth centenary is being celebrated now. A children’s literature festival too will be held, A. Pradeepkumar, chairman of the reception committee, and A.K. Abdul Hakeem, general convener, said.

