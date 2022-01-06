KLF postponed

KOZHIKODE

06 January 2022 19:50 IST

The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), scheduled to be here from January 20 to 23, has been postponed, in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases. It will now be held from March 17 to 20.

“In view of the surge in a number of infections of the Omicron variant, we have rescheduled the festival by 2 months,” said Ravi Deecee, Chief facilitator, KLF.

“Keeping the interest of our speakers, participants, audience, general public, and our patrons we have to reschedule the dates. The prediction is that the numbers may peak between the latter part of January and dip by mid-February. We are hoping that the coronavirus will recede in time. We are determined on hosting an in-person festival with the active support of our patrons, speakers and partners,” he said.

