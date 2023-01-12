ADVERTISEMENT

KLF is back after a three-year hiatus

January 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

People say reading is dying, but certainly not in Kerala, says Chief Minister after inaugurating the sixth edition of the festival

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

On her visit to the city’s bookstores on Thursday afternoon, Nermin Mollaoglu’s eyes fell on the cover of a Malayalam book whose Turkish original she was rather familiar with. She is the literary agent of the author of the book, Mootal Manjum Pathiravum (Fog and Night), Ahmet Umit.

“It was such a pleasant surprise to see that book,” Mollaoglu, who is one of the speakers at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), told The Hindu. Back home, Umit is a very popular writer whose books sell in millions.

Mollaoglu’s experience at a bookstore may not be unique, though. Malayali readers have always embraced translations, from a wide variety of languages, from across the world.

“People say reading is dying, but certainly not in Kerala,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after inaugurating the sixth edition of the KLF on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday.

The crowds that turned up for the function and for the several sessions that were being held since morning proved his point. Festival director K. Satchidanandan said the KLF was different from any other festival in the country because of the way the people of Kozhikode welcomed it.

For those people, the choices were aplenty as a wide array of topics were discussed by some of the best experts in the field. It was not just literary literature or the significant economic issues that were addressed on the opening day of the festival.

In fact, among the best-attended sessions was the one featuring A.G. Perarivalan, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, and his mother Arputhammmal. And, the speaker among the liveliest ones was actor Mukesh, whose book Mukesh Kathakal is a best seller.

“This was my first experience in a festival as big as this, and I really enjoyed it,” said Mukesh

The crowd stayed back till night to listen to Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and former Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac. The festival concludes on January 15.

