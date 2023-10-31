HamberMenu
KLF 2024 to have participants from nine countries

October 31, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) is all set to be held between January 11 and 14, 2024, on Kozhikode beach.

Organised by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and co-promoted by DC Books, KLF 2024 will feature Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, literary luminaries, media personalities, and celebrities. Writer K. Satchidanandan is the festival director, said a release on Tuesday.

Kozhikode is the first City of Literature in India

Spread across six venues on the Kozhikode beach, the festival will feature over 400 global speakers. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event.

Turkey will be the guest country of honour and their literature and art forms will be featured. The initial list of speakers includes Arundhati Roy, Mallika Sarabhai, Shashi Tharoor, Piyush Pandey, Prahlad Kakkar, William Dalrymple, Gurcharan Das, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Catherine Ann Jones, Monika Halan, Durjoy Dutta, and Manu S. Pillai. The festival will also host concerts by T.M. Krishna and Vikku Vinayakram, Surbahar and Sitar concert by Padmabhushan Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee.

